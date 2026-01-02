Dog saved after falling through ice on Rhode Island pond

WESTERLY, R.I. — Fire crews in Rhode Island were called to rescue a furry friend who fell through a frozen pond.

Crews in Westerly were called around 9 a.m. on Thursday to Masachaug Pond, where someone said their dog wandered onto the frozen pond before falling through the ice.

Volunteers were on scene within minutes and located Phoenix, a yellow lab, struggling in the water and unable to move with his owner safely on shore.

Crews put on ice rescue suits and rescued the pup quickly.

Everyone was tested for hypothermia but did not require any treatment.

Fire crews want to remind people that no ice is ever safe and to stay off ponds and lakes during the winter.

