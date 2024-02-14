Dog rescued after falling through the ice in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Crews rescued a dog who fell into icy waters Wednesday afternoon while out on a walk.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a dog who had fallen through the ice near 105 Mill Road around 9 a.m. found the pup submerged in the Russell Mill Pond, according to Chelmsford Police.

Fire apparatus, police, and Chelmsford Animal Control Officer Mark Cianci all arrived at the scene and were able to extricate the dog from the waters. The pup was promptly reunited with its owner.

