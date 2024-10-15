Dog, cat killed in Easton after early morning house fire

EASTON, Mass. — A dog and a cat were killed after an early morning house fire in Easton.

On Tuesday, morning around 3:36 a.m., Easton Fire responded to 13 Columbus Ave. for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire in a basement apartment that was spreading quickly to the first and second floors of the three-family house, which has three apartment units.

Firefighters also had to rescue a disabled, wheelchair-bound resident who was living on the first floor and could not escape. All other residents of the house had evacuated before fire crews arrived.

One cat and one dog died as a result of the fire, and another dog is being treated at a local animal hospital.

Twelve residents were displaced due to the fire and preliminary investigation shows the fire appears to be accidental and likely electrical in nature, Easton fire said.

“I would like to commend Capt. Larry Blye and Firefighter Evan Hagerty for their heroic efforts to save the resident and stop the fire,” Chief Alexander said. “Due to our ambulance, with two firefighters, being at the hospital at the same time as the fire, our first arriving crew had multiple critical tasks that they had to do with just two firefighters initially. It was an outstanding effort by Easton Fire and our mutual aid partners.”

The Stoughton, Brockton, Sharon, West Bridgewater, and Raynham Fire Departments, the Easton Community Emergency Response Team, the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency, Easton Animal Control, and Easton Police provided mutual aid at the scene. The Mansfield and Norton Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Easton Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

