Doctor shares breast cancer risk factor many women may overlook

Breast Cancer Awareness Month often puts the spotlight on mammograms, family history, and early detection. But another risk factor gets less attention: the connection between menopause, changes in body fat, and post-menopausal breast cancer.

Dr. Caroline Apovian, director of the Mass General Brigham Weight Center, said obesity has long been associated with a higher risk of breast cancer after menopause.

“Fat cells can promote certain cancers,” Apovian said.

How menopause changes body fat

As women move through menopause, declining estrogen levels can change where the body stores fat, leading to more fat around the abdomen.

“When you lower estrogen levels, women develop more visceral fat,” she said. “Their fat gets redistributed.”

That shift can help explain a change many women notice during menopause.

“Many women will come and say, I can’t get rid of my stomach since I’ve developed menopause. It’s because of the lack of estrogen,” Apovian said.

The concern goes beyond the number on the scale. Visceral fat is associated with inflammation, insulin resistance, and other metabolic changes linked to a higher risk of heart disease and post-menopausal breast cancer.

She said studies have also shown that weight loss may help reduce breast cancer recurrence in women who have had post-menopausal breast cancer.

Habits that may help reduce risk

Experts at the Cleveland Clinic recommend focusing on healthy eating, sleep, and consistent physical activity:

Choose whole foods and limit ultra-processed foods.

Prioritize sleep.

Stay active, incorporating both aerobic exercise and strength training.

Be consistent, aiming for at least 30 minutes of activity five days a week.

Not every case of breast cancer is preventable. But doctors said understanding how menopause, weight, and overall health are connected can help women make informed decisions and potentially reduce their long-term risk.

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