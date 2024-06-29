‘Disturbing rise’: New Hampshire fire deaths so far this year surpass all fire deaths in 2023

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is seeing “an alarming increase” in fire-related deaths, and the state fire marshal is warning residents to have working smoke alarms in their homes.

The Granite State has seen 13 fire-related deaths in the first half of this year. That’s more than the 12 fire-related deaths in the state in all of 2023, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said Friday.

Nearly three-quarters of the fatal incidents happened in homes that did not have working smoke alarms or didn’t have an adequate number of working smoke alarms, Toomey said.

“In 2024, we are seeing a disturbing rise in fatal fire incidents,” Toomey said. “Having working smoke alarms in your home is absolutely critical. They provide early detection and give you and your family precious moments to escape in the event of a fire.”

As of Friday, there have been 11 unintentional fires resulting in 13 victims in New Hampshire, Toomey said.

Comparatively, in 2023 there were 11 fires and 12 victims throughout the entire year, Toomey said.

In 2022, there were eight fires resulting in nine deaths.

The concerning trend underscores the importance of regular maintenance and testing of smoke alarms to ensure they are working, Toomey said.

The data also shows a shift in the timing of fatal incidents, Toomey said.

In 2024, nearly two-thirds of the fatal incidents occurred between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. In contrast, most fire-related deaths in 2022 and 2023 took place in the evening and early hours of morning, when most people are asleep.

State Fire Marshal urging residents to make sure smoke alarms working (Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office/Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office)

Also, nearly half of the fatal fires in 2024 happened on a Thursday, Toomey said. In 2023 and 2022, about one-third took place on a Thursday, with half of fatal fires occurring on either a Thursday or Friday.

To reduce fires and fire-related deaths, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following:

Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Replace smoke alarms that are older than 10 years. Components of the alarms will deteriorate over time and can only be expected to work effectively within 10 years of their date of manufacture.

Interconnected alarms are best. Wireless is an acceptable option.

Hard-wired smoke alarms should have battery back-up in case there is a power outage.

Battery powered smoke alarms should be changed twice a year. A 10-year sealed battery is preferred.

Test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are functioning properly.

For fire prevention and safety tips from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, please visit this website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group