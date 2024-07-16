‘Disturbing and disappointing’: Worcester officials express concern over Stop & Shop closure

WORCESTER, Mass. — Amid news of Stop & Shop closing nearly three dozen “underperforming” stores, Massachusetts’s second-largest city is expressing concern about the effect it will have on its most vulnerable population.

In a statement sent to Boston 25 News, the Worcester Housing Authority calls the supermarket giant’s decision to close its Lincoln Street location “disturbing and disappointing.”

“We have hundreds of residents living just minutes away at our Great Brook Valley Gardens and Curtis Apartments family sites,” a spokesperson said. “Many of these folks rely upon Stop & Shop as a convenient and affordable means of shopping for fruits, vegetables, and other quality food items. Losing this store will have a significant impact on these families.”

Worcester Housing Authority CEO Alex Corrales says he was “caught off guard” by the decision, citing that the Lincoln Street Stop & Shop is considered a lower-cost alternative to some supermarkets which helps residents fight food insecurity.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson says the decision to close the location was “difficult” and was only made after careful deliberations.

“The store was underperforming, and the decision was necessary to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand,” they said. “Since the announcement was made, our team has reached out to community leaders to discuss their concerns and review the factors that went into this difficult decision. We will continue to offer home delivery to the neighborhoods in close proximity to our Lincoln Street store after its closure. Stop & Shop remains committed to nourishing the community of Worcester through our two remaining stores in the city and through our community partnerships to serve our neighbors in need.”

There will be a city council meeting on Tuesday night where City Manager Eric Batista will meet with Stop & Shop representatives to try and prevent the Lincoln Street store from closing, according to authorities.

