Distracted driving spikes during morning school drop-off, study finds

Distracted driving increases dramatically during early school drop-off hours, then drops in the afternoon.

Those findings come from a 2025 study by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, an AI company focused on making roads and drivers safer. CMT used its StreetVision technology four weeks before and after the start of the 2025 school year to study distracted driving around 32 schools nationwide. On average, the data showed distracted driving increased by more than 45% between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. once the school year began.

Distracted driving remained elevated by roughly 39% through 11AM before dropping to 2% below normal levels during afternoon school pickup. The Northeast saw the biggest uptick in distracted driving during those early school drop-off hours, where it rose by about 80%. The data also showed distracted driving happens most around non-urban schools between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., but is highest around urban schools between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Matt Fiorentino is CMT’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. He said that while distracted driving has been studied before on a broader level, the StreetVision technology allows state and city transit officials to have data specific to certain areas and times of day so they can better understand local driving patterns.

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Fiorentino said the data shows distracted driving is highest when drivers are dropping kids at school while also trying to coordinate the rest of the day. He suggests drivers can use this information to become more aware of their habits behind the wheel.

Fiorentino suggests drivers prepare their GPS apps and playlists before starting the drive, and use hands-free technology to make those work calls

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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