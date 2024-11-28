‘Disheartening news’: Attleboro teacher suspended following physical altercation between 2 students

Attleboro, Mass. — Attleboro Public Schools Superintendent David Sawyer have released a statement regarding a “troubling incident” that occurred between two students and a teacher.

The incident occurred late Tuesday, November 26, afternoon when school administration learned that a teacher was involved in a physical altercation between two students.

“The district administration was immediately informed, and an investigation was launched in accordance with district procedures.” Sawyer said. “The district also notified the Attleboro Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.”

As apart of the investigation, the teacher has been put on administrative leave.

“This is disheartening news, as the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority.”

The Attleboro Police Department will be aiding in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group