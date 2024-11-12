Discount supermarket chain opening new store in Massachusetts this week

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A discount supermarket chain is expanding its footprint in Massachusetts, opening a 22nd Bay State location this week.

Illinois-based ALDI will begin welcoming customers to its newest grocery store on Cape Cod on Thursday, according to the chain’s website.

ALDI is offering a sneak peek inside the store at 39 Davis Straits in Falmouth on Wednesday before fully opening.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, then customers will be allowed inside for the grand opening.

“We’re stocking our shelves with aisle after aisle of products you’ll love, and we can’t wait to meet you!” a post on ALDI’s website stated.

The first 100 customers on Thursday will be given a “Golden Ticket” that could be worth up to $100. There will also be scannable signs scattered around the store giving customers a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Complimentary bags of goodies and free shopping totes will also be given out.

