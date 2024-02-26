‘Devoted mother’: Family mourning death of Mass. woman killed in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

WESTFORD, Mass. — Family and friends are mourning the death of a beloved Massachusetts mother who lost her life in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a serious snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon on the Bear Springs trial, a remote trail near Pine Mountain, found the victim’s riding companion performing CPR on the woman, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The victim, who officials say crashed into trees, was identified as 48-year-old Krista Bebezas, of Westford. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Bebezas family said, “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the unexpected death of our beloved Krista, a devoted mother of two beautiful girls, a loving daughter, an amazing sister, and a dear friend to so many. We thank everyone for their outpouring of support and please kindly ask that you continue to respect our privacy.”

Hate sharing this news but wanted to let everyone know that Krista Bebezas passed away this weekend. I will share more... Posted by Burlington High School Class of 1994 on Sunday, February 25, 2024

Krista Bebezas was a member of the Burlington High School class of 1994, according to a social media post.

While the crash investigation remains ongoing, officials believe that “operator inexperience” played a significant role in the crash.

The deadly crash marks the second in about a week involving a Massachusetts woman. On Feb. 16, 39-year-old Shawnee Hollis, of North Brookfield, died after she missed a downhill turn and struck a tree.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a 12-year-old was left trapped under a snowmobile in a crash in Groton, New Hampshire.

