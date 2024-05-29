‘Devoted’ married couple of over 30 years killed in overnight house fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — The two people killed in an overnight house fire in Worcester were a loving married couple of over 30 years, family told Boston 25 Wednesday.

Juana Candelario and Daniel Gonzalez, 59 and 62 respectively, had lived in the neighborhood in and around Hancock Street since the early 2000′s before Tuesday night’s fire.

According to the City of Worcester, firefighters were called to a home on Hancock Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a fire with people trapped inside the building.

Firefighters found thick heavy smoke pouring out of the home, and people still inside, according to Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche.

“This particular fire, it was so well advanced on our arrival, it proved very difficult for the residents to escape,” Roche said.

Neighbors told Boston 25 the fire flashed through the house in just a matter of minutes.

“The way the fire came out the side of the building, that’s why its burnt like that. I have never seen a fire go lrike roaring out, like rolling out,” said Koastasis.

“It was a bunch of smoke coming out and people rushing everywhere, firefighters everywhere,” said Ksenia List.

Crews quickly made entry to search for residents and found the married couple on the first floor.

Candelario and Gonzalez were transported to a local hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

By Wednesday afternoon, a small memorial had grown for the beloved neighbors.

“They’re always outside with the dogs and everytime I pass by, everyone is nice,” one neighbor told Boston 25.

Two firefighters were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Four adults and three children were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

