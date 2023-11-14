‘Devastating’: Wellesley Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Wellesley Police Department on Tuesday announced the unexpected death of a veteran police officer.

Officer Lamars Hughes, 58, passed away suddenly on Monday while off duty, according to Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki.

Hughes, a 29-year veteran of the force, was appointed to the department in March 1994.

“Officer Hughes is well known and highly respected throughout the entire Wellesley community,” Pilecki wrote in a Facebook post. “The loss of Lamars is devastating to us and our family at WPD.”

Pilecki noted that his department is supporting Hughes’ family in their time of grieving.

An announcement regarding wake and funeral arrangements has not yet been made.

With heavy hearts, Chief Jack Pilecki and the members of the Wellesley Police Department regret to announce the sudden... Posted by Wellesley Police Department on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group