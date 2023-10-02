Detours still in place after truck rams into Norwood bridge, but police say road could reopen soon

NORWOOD, Mass. — After a truck caused catastrophic damage to a bridge in Norwood last week, police now say it may be open to traffic as early as Wednesday.

Norwood Police Chief William Brooks released a timeframe for the Morse Street bridge reopening on Monday.

He says a Shaughnessy Crane Service will be arriving on Tuesday to cut out the bridge, lift it, and lay it on the tracks nearby where they can repair it.

“As long as the walls are determined to be stable, Morse Street will be open to through traffic late in the week, possibly as early as Wednesday,” he wrote in a social media post. “We appreciate the public’s patience as this detour is hopefully resolved soon.”

Last Thursday, the driver of a cement truck crashed into the bridge, pushing the entire structure about five feet.

Drone video of the damage was captured by a Boston 25 News photojournalist.

Traffic Alert: Cement truck strikes bridge in Norwood, road closure in effect (Norwood Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

