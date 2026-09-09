Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School vice principal faces third drunk driving charge

BOSTON — A vice principal from Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School is facing her third drunk driving charge.

Vice principal Holly Burns was arrested on Sunday, August 9 by Boston police.

According to arrest documents, Boston police officers were patrolling the area of Kneeland Street and Atlantic Avenue when they observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly maneuvering in the opposite lane into oncoming traffic.

Officers say they observed several cars having to dodge out of the way on Kneeland Street before the vehicle came to a complete stop, reverse backward again into oncoming traffic, before taking a left turn down South Street which is a one-way/do not enter.

Police activated their emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. The operator allegedly came to a stop before putting the car in reverse and nearly striking the officer’s cruiser at the intersection of Beach Street and South Street.

Boston police said the operator, later identified as Burns, had glossy eyes and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage.

Officers said Burns’ story was inconsistent, and she repeatedly said, “I am here from New Hampshire, but I’m going to Plymouth, and I also have to find a hotel nearby right now,” followed by, “I didn’t see the sign.”

Officers asked if Burns needed medical attention in which she denied. Due to her “two reckless traffic infractions,” and “officers’ training and experience and observable facts on scene,” she was placed under arrest.

A Miller Lite can, cannabis gummies, and a small THC bottle were recovered inside her vehicle.

She was charged with OUI, third offense, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

In a statement, the school district said they were aware of the arrest and conducted an internal investigation. She remains employed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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