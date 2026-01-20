Democratic leaders push back against temporary protected status termination expected next month

BOSTON — With temporary protected status set to expire next month, state leaders say many Haitians and immigrants here at home and across the country will be impacted.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and members of the state’s congressional delegation were joined by advocates, community leaders and terminated protected status holder for a hearing in Boston to hear from those who say this, hits close to home.

“What the hell is temporary about people who’ve been here 15, 20 years. Contributing to our community and our cultures,” said Pressley.

“It is a death sentence. Deporting people to an island gripped by unspeakable violence, political instability and a humanitarian crisis quite simply there is no safe return to Haiti right now,” she said.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley says Massachusetts is home to nearly 45,000 temporary protected status holders, emphasizing that Haitians and Haitian Americans in our state are deeply rooted in the state’s workforce and economy. Without action, Democratic lawmakers say many face uncertainties in just weeks.

“The MassGOP is continuing to monitor national developments with respect to temporary protected status. We are grateful that President Trump has secured the border, stemming the tide of unchecked immigration into Massachusetts,” said Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale.

“The Trump Administration is now committed to developing new policies that ensure careful and thorough vetting of those coming into our country and their reasons for doing so. The MassGOP will always welcome those who follow the rule of law when entering the U.S.” she said.

Testimony from Tuesday’s hearing will be entered into the congressional record as lawmakers push for an extension before the February deadline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

