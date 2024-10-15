Delivery driver arrested for allegedly committing lewd act in front of resident in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Police arrested a contract driver for Amazon who allegedly exposed himself to a victim while on delivery Monday.
Kelson Orelus, of Waltham, is charged with indecent exposure and committing a lewd and lascivious act.
According to Shirley Police, Orelus exposed himself in front of a residence in town and began committing an obscene act in front of a victim.
He was promptly arrested and will be arraigned in court.
