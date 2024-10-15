Local

Delivery driver arrested for allegedly committing lewd act in front of resident in Shirley

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Shirley amazon driver charged (Shirley Police Department)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Police arrested a contract driver for Amazon who allegedly exposed himself to a victim while on delivery Monday.

Kelson Orelus, of Waltham, is charged with indecent exposure and committing a lewd and lascivious act.

According to Shirley Police, Orelus exposed himself in front of a residence in town and began committing an obscene act in front of a victim.

He was promptly arrested and will be arraigned in court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read