Delivery driver arrested for allegedly committing lewd act in front of resident in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Police arrested a contract driver for Amazon who allegedly exposed himself to a victim while on delivery Monday.

Kelson Orelus, of Waltham, is charged with indecent exposure and committing a lewd and lascivious act.

According to Shirley Police, Orelus exposed himself in front of a residence in town and began committing an obscene act in front of a victim.

He was promptly arrested and will be arraigned in court.

