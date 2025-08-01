As delays continue, Department of Unemployment Assistance introduces new pilot program

BOSTON — The Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is facing delays in processing unemployment claims, prompting the introduction of a new pilot program to address the backlog.

Secretary Lauren Jones explained that the DUA is experiencing a historic influx of caseloads, particularly during the summer months, which is contributing to the delays.

“Historically we see an uptick for unemployment issuing’s within the winter months as well as the summer months,” said Lauren Jones, Secretary of the DUA, “and that trend is continuing as we see it now, that has not changed over the years it’s been pretty significant and we’re trying to make sure that not only are we addressing the increase that we’re seeing during this time but the backlog we know we need to get through.”

Paul Fletcher, a viewer, reported waiting nearly 22 weeks for an unemployment check. He was recently informed by the DUA that he would receive a check within 48 hours.

“It’s literally pending pending pending, and it’s like it’s stuck in this loop.”

The DUA staff met with House and Senate members to discuss the new program and explore ways to improve the processing of claims.

“We’re doing so with a pilot that we’re launching tomorrow,” Jones added. “Where staff are going to be dedicated throughout the day on Fridays throughout the next three months, focused on increasing claim processing, trying to understand what is holding up a claim, helping to what we call adjudicate those claims.”

Boston 25 also reached out to the governor’s office for comment on these delays, which they referred us to the dua’s remarks and declined to comment

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

