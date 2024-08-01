Deceased person found inside car at Walpole Walmart, police say

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a person was found deceased inside a car in a supermarket parking lot Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Providence Highway around 11 a.m. found that the person had passed away prior to their arrival, according to Walpole Police.

The identity of the deceased individual is not being released at this time.

Although a cause of death has not been determined, investigators say the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by Walpole Police, the Norfolk DA’s Officem and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

