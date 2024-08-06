Debris from broken Vineyard Wind turbine now washing up on Cape Cod beaches, officials say

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Debris from a giant Vineyard Wind turbine blade that broke apart in the water off Nantucket in July is now washing up on beaches on Cape Cod.

A Vineyard Wind turbine nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower experienced significant blade damage on the evening of July 13, according to developers of the offshore wind project.

Officials on Nantucket have been reminding beachgoers to keep an eye out for broken pieces of the blade in recent weeks. The Cape town of Falmouth issued a similar warning on Tuesday.

Vineyard Wind Turbine Blade Crisis (Credit: Town of Nantucket)

Falmouth officials say what is believed to be Vineyard Wind turbine debris has been spotted in the water and on the shore at Black Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, Woodneck Beach, and Old Silver Beach.

“The Town is actively monitoring the situation and taking action to remove debris that washes ashore, protect public safety, and hold Vineyard Wind responsible for the cost of cleanup,” Falmouth officials said in a statement. “Vineyard Wind is sending cleanup crews today to begin removing the debris from the water and the beach.”

The maker of the massive wind turbine blade says a manufacturing problem was responsible.

The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that operations at Vineyard Wind have been suspended until it can be determined whether the “blade failure” impacts other turbine blades on the development.

GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind have been working with the Coastguard to track ocean currents and wind patterns, and also have crews working to collect as much debris as possible.

Vineyard Wind (Town of Nantucket)

The United States Coastguard continues to enforce a 500-meter safety exclusion zone around the turbine.

Any member of the public who observes rigid foam or fiberglass debris that may be from the Vineyard Wind turbine is asked to report it to a lifeguard. If there is no lifeguard on duty, reports of debris can be submitted to the Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services Department at marina@falmouthma.gov.

Vineyard Wind has also established a hotline at 833-609-5768 and a website for the public to report debris.

