Death investigation underway after woman struck, killed on Route 24

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Route 24 in Fall River on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 5:15 a.m. learned that a 44-year-old Fall River man in a 2020 Ford F-250 had struck a woman, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Northbound traffic was detoured around the scene of the investigation for nearly four hours. All lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene.

Troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

