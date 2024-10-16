Death investigation underway after Nashua police respond to reported assault

NASHUA, NH — A death investigation is underway in New Hampshire after Nashua police responded to a reported assault late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a home on Kinsley Street around 11:30 p.m. for the reported assault and found a deceased 58-year-old male.

Although no one is in custody, police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

