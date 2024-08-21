Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive in bathtub at New England motel

MILFORD, Conn. — Authorities launched a death investigation after an infant was found unresponsive in a bathtub in a room at a New England motel on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Mayflower Motel in the area of Woodmont Road in Milford, Connecticut, just after 11 a.m. after cleaning staff reported the discovery of an infant lying in the bathtub of a vacated room, according to the Milford Police Department.

“Our officers performed CPR on the infant until paramedics arrived and took over life-saving measures,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

The infant, who hasn’t been identified, was later pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital shortly before noon.

The police department urged the public to avoid the area due to the large emergency response.

The Milford State Attorney’s Office is assisting Milford police detectives with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

