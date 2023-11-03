Daylight saving time ends: Sleep expert says you should do these things to prepare

Daylight saving time ends this weekend and we’ll all be able to get a little extra sleep when the clocks turn back to 2 a.m. on Sunday, but the sudden change can have a major impact if necessary steps aren’t taken to prepare for the adjustment.

While gaining another hour of sleep sounds like an absolute luxury, the impacts aren’t all positive.

Boston 25 News spoke with St. Vincent’s Sleep Center Medical Director Dr. Anthony Izzo about the time change.

“If you can get a good night’s sleep, it’s going to be a lot more helpful for your overall health, your alertness during the day, your driving safety,” Izzo said in an interview with Boston 25′s Gene Lavanchy. “Really making sure you get a good night’s sleep, even though the clocks are changing, is really important.”

Watch Izzo’s full interview above.

