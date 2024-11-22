Daughter, granddaughter, nurse facing charges in death of elderly woman in Brockton, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — A daughter and granddaughter of an elderly woman, and a nurse, are facing charges in connection with her neglect and death, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Eva Fontes Cardoso, 53, and Lisa Hamilton, 64, are slated to be arraigned Friday in Brockton Superior Court on charges in the May 2023 death of 79-year-old Dinora Cardoso, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Investigators are still looking for 31-year-old Kayla Cardoso.

The DA’s office identified Eva Cardoso as the daughter of the victim, Kayla Cardoso as the granddaughter of the victim, and Hamilton as a nurse who worked for a private company.

Eva Cardoso is facing a manslaughter charge, while all three suspects are accused in an alleged scheme to steal from the state’s Medicare program, according to Cruz.

The charges stem from a “lengthy investigation” by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, Cruz noted.

Additional details on the investigation will be revealed in court, Cruz said.

