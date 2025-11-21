DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A Dartmouth man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a weeks-long investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

Jeremiah Cowart, 34, was taken into custody after fleeing his residence at 62 Huntington Avenue during the execution of a search warrant on November 14.

Detectives from the Dartmouth Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, along with Massachusetts State Police Troopers, conducted the investigation that led to Cowart’s arrest. The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team assisted in securing the residence.

During the search, detectives recovered:

Approximately 21 grams of suspected Fentanyl

A bag containing suspected Oxycodone tablets weighing Approximately 6 grams

$4,013.00 in US currency

Scales and packaging materials consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics

A hydraulic press used to compress powdered narcotics into a compressed state

Dartmouth man arrested, charged with drug offenses following investigation (Dartmouth Police Department)

Cowart was charged with:

Fentanyl, trafficking in more than 10 grams

Drug, possess to distribute class A, subsequent offense

Drug, possess to distribute class B, subsequent offense

Cowart is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

