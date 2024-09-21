Dark-colored sedan sought in Wayland hit and run crash that left woman in critical condition

WAYLAND, Mass. — Investigators in Wayland are asking for the public’s help tracking down a dark-colored sedan allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition Friday night.

A 72-year-old woman was struck while trying to cross Route 30 at the intersection of Old Tavern Road around 6:59 p.m. Friday night.

The woman was rushed to a Boston-area hospital in critical condition. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the incident or footage that may have been captured in the area.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Wayland Police at 508-358-4721.

