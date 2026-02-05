Dana-Farber launches Central Asia’s first colorectal cancer screening program in Uzbekistan

BOSTON — The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute expanded its global operations today by launching the first colorectal cancer screening program in Central Asia.

The program is a partnership with the Uzbekistan Ministry of Health aimed at improving early detection and treatment of the disease.

The initiative was announced on World Cancer Day to address the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide.

Medical teams are working to catch colorectal cancer in its early stages, when the disease is most treatable.

Dana-Farber’s Center for Global Health traveled to Uzbekistan to train local health care professionals.

The training focuses on the implementation of low-cost stool-based screening tests.

These tests, known as FIT tests, are used to identify which individuals require further diagnostic procedures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group