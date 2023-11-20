DA: Woman killed in crash with armored police vehicle in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A woman was killed in a crash involving a large armored police vehicle in Marshfield on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a section of Plain Street near Flaggler and Old Plain streets around 11 a.m. found a wrecked Subaru Forester in the roadway and a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle parked off to the side of the crash, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, who the DA’s office identified as 79-year-old Michelle Freestone, of Marshfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Marshfield police officer who was driving the department-owned vehicle wasn’t hurt in the crash.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, “Preliminarily, it appears the operator of the red Subaru Forrester turned left in front of the tan motor vehicle and contact was made between the two vehicles...The Marshfield Police vehicle operator was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.”

Video from the scene showed state police detectives photographing the MRAP, which is a military vehicle designed to protect soldiers from roadside IEDs.

There were also spraypainted markings spotted on the pavement under the vehicle’s tires. A Boston 25 photographer observed “USMC” stamped in black lettering on the vehicle’s door.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation into the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

