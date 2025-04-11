D.A.: Swansea used car dealership owner arraigned for numerous counts of larceny

SWANSEA, Mass. — A Swansea used car dealership owner was arraigned in superior court this week for numerous charges of larceny, Bristol County District Attorney announces.

Edward Cicciu, 46, of Attleboro, has been arraigned on the following charges:

43 Counts of Larceny under $1200 by False Pretenses

2 Counts of Larceny by Check over $1200

37 Counts of Forging or Misusing an RMV Document

38 Counts of Failing to Deliver Title upon a Motor Vehicle Transfer

5 Counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

It is alleged that Cicciu, the owner of Bristol County Auto Exchange, Inc., would use finance companies to obtain loans in order to buy vehicles from auctions and then place them on sale at his dealership.

Cicciu would sell one of these vehicles and take the payment for himself. He then would attach fake license plates, forge licenses, and promise the buyer of the vehicle that a title and registration would arrive in the mail. Cicciu would then cut off all contact with the buyer.

“The allegations of fraud involving numerous victims are extremely disturbing. It is an aggravating factor that the defendant was on probation for similar conduct when this fraud is alleged to have occurred. High cash bail set by the Court is appropriate based upon the allegations involving a number of victims and the defendant’s criminal history,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn stated.

Since being investigated, police have identified 47 victims, ranging from the ages of 18-80, with over $325 thousand in losses.

Cicciu was already on probation at the time these charges were brought to light due to prior larceny offenses.

His bail is set at $100,000 in cash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

