Swansea police on the search for used car dealership owner charged with fraud

SWANSEA — The Swansea Police Department is searching for a used car dealership owner after being charged with fraud.

Edward Cicciu, 46, the owner of Bristol County Auto Exchange. Cicciu is currently on the run after 25 people have reported they were defrauded by him since May of this year.

According to Swansea police, after an extensive investigation, Cicciu would receive multiple vehicles on a loan from a local auction but would not receive any titles for the vehicles if they were not paid from the auction in full. Cicciu would then put up these loaned vehicles for sale at his dealership.

Cicciu would sell one of these vehicles and take the payment for himself. He then would attach fake license plates, forge licenses, and promise the buyer of the vehicle that a title and registration would arrive in the mail. Cicciu would then cut off all contact with the buyer.

Buyers of the cars said that their titles never came in, leading to the cars never being registered and being repossessed by the auctions.

“The Swansea Police Department takes any allegations of fraud very seriously,” Chief Mark Foley said, in a press release. “This has been an extensive investigation that underscores our commitment to protecting consumers from dishonest practices. We urge anyone who believes they may have been affected to come forward.”

Any individual who believes that they may have been a victim of Cicciu’s fraud should contact Swansea Police Officer Officer Donald Dibiasio at 508-674-8464.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

