DA: Reward being offered for info on whereabouts of suspect who fatally shot 2 teens in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, alongside the U.S. Marshals and Massachusetts State Police, is once again offering a reward for info on the whereabouts of an alleged double-murder suspect.

23-year-old Davinci Leonard is wanted for a double homicide, and is being charged with:

two counts of murder

discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

possessing ammunition without an FID card

carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Leonard is accused of killing 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez on Saturday, March 23, outside of Westgate Mall in Brockton.

Authorities say that Leonard fled the scene and is believed to have since changed his appearance.

Since the incident, two suspects, David Mosley-Lott, 32, of Quincy, and Jaylen Speed, 24, of Dorchester, have been arrested in connection with the incident for their involvement in helping Leonard evade the police.

Mosley-Lott was charged with one count each of Accessory After the Fact and Intimidation of a Witness, while Speed was charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact. They were both indicted on Wednesday, July 23, in Plymouth County Superior Court

Officials in July had offered a $5000 reward, but are now offering $7500 for info that can aid authorities in the arrest of Leonard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

