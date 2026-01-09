DA: Princeton man accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials takes own life during arrest

State officials say a man who worked with children in Worcester and Middlesex Counties and was being investigated for possession of child sexual abuse materials took his own life when police attempted to arrest him Thursday.

Investigators say 67-year-old John Buffington was a volunteer in the Princeton after-school program and was being investigated for possession of child sexual abuse materials, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Eary and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press conference Friday.

State police say they were attempting to arrest Buffington in Princeton around 10 p.m. Thursday night when he took his own life by firearm.

Before working in Princeton, Bufflington also worked in the Lincoln Extended Day Program until 2014.

Officials said they are in the process of contacting families Buffington may have worked with while he was volunteering.

Officials did state there was no evidence that anyone in the programs Buffington worked with was harmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group