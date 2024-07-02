DA: Man facing manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death of woman on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A man is facing manslaughter and drug charges in connection with the overdose death of a woman on Cape Cod, authorities announced Tuesday.

Shawn O’Hara, 42, of Hyannis, was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges including manslaughter, possession of a Class A drug, and subsequent offense of possession of a Class B drug in the death of a 36-year-old Barnstable woman, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Officers responding to a report of an overdose at a home in Barnstable around 6 p.m. on June 29 found an unresponsive woman inside, Galibois’ office said.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

O’Hara’s bail was set at $10,000. He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 31.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Barnstable police with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group