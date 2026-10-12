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DA investigating after man found shot to death in western Mass. city

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
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By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

HOLYOKE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a city in western Massachusetts over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a man down in the area of Nick Cosmos Way in Holyoke around 1 p.m. Sunday found a person who had been shot, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office noted that officers also arrested a man in connection with the shooting during the emergency response. They are expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Holyoke police with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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