DA identifies husband, wife dead after stabbing at Milford home

MILFORD, Mass. — A woman who was critically injured in a stabbing incident at a home in Milford where her husband was found dead last week has passed away, authorities said.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office identified the woman as 32-year-old Maria Tereza Mayancela Loja. Her husband, 34-year-old Luis Osvaldo Guaman Loja, was pronounced dead inside their South Bow Street home on Sept. 16.

Officers responding to a report of a female screaming at the home found the wife suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital where she ultimately died days later.

The woman’s husband was found dead in the basement of the home with a single stab wound to the chest.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early described the stabbing as domestic in nature and said it was an isolated incident.

The couple has four children, ages 14, 10, 7, and 5 years old, who are currently in the custody of family members, according to officials.

Police say the children weren’t home and were at school at the time of the incident.

