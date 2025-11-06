DA identifies 2 teens killed in violent wreck on Massachusetts highway

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday identified two teenagers who were killed in a violent wreck on a Massachusetts highway earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 140 in New Bedford just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 found a mangled Honda Civic in the woods next to the road, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation at the scene revealed that 17-year-old Gabriel Bertolino Sequeira, of West Yarmouth, and 15-year-old Anne Urbanski Santos De Carvalho, of Dartmouth, were ejected from the vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Dartmouth, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

