Crews responding to water main break in Boston’s South End neighborhood

BOSTON — Cleanup is underway after a water main break in Boston’s South End neighborhood.

The water main break is affecting Tremont Street between Mass. Ave and Lenox Street.

Video shows the backside of a car dipped down into the road.

Additional details are not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

