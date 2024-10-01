Crews responding to water main break in Boston’s South End neighborhood

BOSTON — Cleanup is underway after a water main break in Boston’s South End neighborhood.
The water main break is affecting Tremont Street between Mass. Ave and Lenox Street.
Video shows the backside of a car dipped down into the road.
Additional details are not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group