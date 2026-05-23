Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Firefighters battled a heavy blaze at a multi-family home in Fall River during the early morning hours Saturday.

Crews arriving at the scene on Tuttle Street encountered flames pouring from the second floor.

The bay windows were then blown out.

Firefighters moved swiftly to knock down the fire and search the building for occupants.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries. Boston 25 has contacted officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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