Crews investigating crash into embankment in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — Crews are investigating a crash into an embankment in Danvers.

Firefighters reported receiving multiple calls for a car into the water at the Danvers Port Yacht Club on Tuesday night.

Video shows a vehicle over the embankment and lying on its side.

According to fire crews, one man managed to get out and showed signs of hypothermia.

He was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

