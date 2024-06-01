Crews extinguish overnight 2nd alarm fire in North Reading

NORTH READING, Mass. — Crews in North Reading worked to extinguish a fire early Saturday morning.

According to Chief Don Stats on Saturday around 2:40 a.m., North Reading Fire Department was notified of a possible structure fire at 4 Canterbury Lane.

Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy fire in a two-story grade attached to a large home.

Companies made an aggressive exterior attack on the fire to knock it down initially and then attacked the fire from inside the home.

There are no injures to report and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group