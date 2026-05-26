Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire in North Reading

NORTH READING, Mass. — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm house fire in North Reading on Monday evening.

At around 11:32 p.m., the North Reading Fire Department was dispatched to Wright St. for a report of a house fire, with flames spreading to the roof.

No occupants were found in the home, as firefighters were able to quickly confirm the family was away.

While the fire did not extend into the interior of the first and second floors, it had extended into the attic through the home’s exterior.

No injuries were reported. The home sustained significant damage.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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