Crews battling large fire in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Fire crews are currently battling a large fire on Main Street in Milford.

A section of Main Street from Jefferson Street to Pearl Street has been shut down while crews work, according to Milford Police.

Firefighters from Franklin and Hopkinton are providing mutual aid.

No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group