Crews battle overnight blaze at Commercial Building

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fire crews spent hours battling a building fire overnight in Fall River, and investigators.

The fire broke out at a commercial building near the intersection of Rodman and South Main streets.

The building houses several businesses, including a barber shop.

Officials have not yet released information about the extent of the damage or when businesses may be able to reopen.

At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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