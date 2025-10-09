Crash in Middlesex County causes power outage

WESTFORD, Mass. — A crash in Middlesex County has knocked out power to a neighborhood on Thursday morning.

A vehicle struck a pole on Littleton Road near St. Mary’s Drive in Westford, according to police.

Power was knocked out from the Boston Road intersection and the Littleton Road at the Tadmuck Road intersection, police say

Police say Littleton Road is currently closed to drivers as crews make repairs.

“Please avoid this area and seek alternate routes. Updates will be provided once they are available,” Westford police say.

