Crash involving drump truck triggers hazmat response on I-95 in Attleboro

A crash involving a dump truck in Attleboro triggered a Hazmat situation on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 near mile marker 2.5 just after 8:00 a.m.m, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

Firefighters called to the scene found two sedans, a sports utility vehicle and a dump truck involved in the crash,

A fuel tank on the dump truck was damaged and began to leak diesel fuel across the roadway and a large amount entered a nearby storm drain.

First responders built a dam around the spill to prevent further contamination.

One of the people involved in the crash was taken to Sturdy Hospital with minor injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was called to the scene for further investigation and remediation.

“Thanks to the swift actions of our Attleboro Fire crew, this unfortunate diesel spill was contained,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance said in a statement. “The storm drain and impacted surface area were dammed up by our firefighters to prevent the fuel from spreading further and causing more contamination. Thank you to our partners at the DEP who responded and are now managing the remediation of the diesel spill.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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