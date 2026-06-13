Crash closes I-295 southbound in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A tractor trailer crash closed multiple lanes on I-295 in North Attleboro on Saturday morning.
At around 9:10 a.m. on June 13, state police from the Foxborough barracks responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and a sedan.
The crash caused the tractor trailer to roll over.
The right lane was closed for multiple hours but has since been reopened.
Police said one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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