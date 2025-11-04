Crash between car and box truck injures driver, child in N.H.

NASHUA, N.H. — A driver and a child were taken to the hospital following a crash between a car and a box truck in Nashua, Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, according to officials.

The New Hampshire State Police, along with the Nashua, NH Fire department responded to the crash. Once on scene the located a 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by Whitney Barney, 33, of Nashua pinned under a 2020 International box truck driven by Jeramy Desrosiers, 38, of Greenville, according to State Police.

Fire crews worked to removed Barney, who had become entrapped, from the vehicle, officials say.

Nashua car crashes into box truck

A medical helicopter was called in to transport Barney to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

The highway was shut down in both directions while the helicopter landed, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

A child in Barney’s vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

“The preliminary investigation determined that traffic had slowed and the box truck was struck from behind by the Dodge,” State Police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

