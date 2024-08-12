Cox Media Group names new Boston 25 News anchor

Cox Media Group (CMG) today announced that Nicole Gabe will join the morning news team at Boston 25, the 2023 Massachusetts’ TV Station of the Year.

Gabe is an award-winning journalist who comes to Boston 25 after spending five years at WINK News in Fort Myers, FL. In 2021, the station named her the first anchor of its new 3 pm newscast.

“Boston 25 is proud to have Nicole join an already strong team of anchors, reporters, news directors, and production teams,” said Todd Brown, VP and General Manager, Boston 25. “Her focus on telling the stories viewers need to see and her commitment to her community make her a great fit for our team.”

While at WINK, Gabe guided South Florida viewers through many breaking news stories, including the Gabby Petito murder and the Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 people. And when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, Nicole left the desk and went into those devastated communities to report on the aftermath and recovery.

“I’m excited to work with an anchor with such a deep dedication to understanding the stories she communicates, in addition to her willingness to personally improve the communities she covers,” said Karen Levy, News Director at Boston 25.

In her free time, Gabe volunteered at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Naples, FL. She conducted a series of special reports highlighting how a small staff and a group of dedicated volunteers helped domestic violence survivors regain control of their lives.

Gabe is from Virginia and a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where she studied Journalism and Political Science.

