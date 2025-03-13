Court-martial for Mass. guardsman who leaked sensitive military secrets continues Thursday

BEDFORD (AP/Boston 25) -- A court-martial for Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who was sentenced in federal court last year to 15 years in prison for leaking highly classified military documents after the most consequential national security breach in years, continues into a second day Thursday.

Teixeira pleaded guilty last year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. He faces additional military charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice in the court-martial.

On Monday, his lawyer, Lt. Col. Bradley Poronsky, argued that the obstructing justice charge should either be dismissed or go unpunished, saying it amounts to double jeopardy because it already factored into Teixeira’s November sentencing. Lt. Col. Peter Havern for the prosecution argued against dismissal, saying the charge involves different conduct at a different time than the acts that obstructed justice in the federal case.

Judge Vicki Marcus took the defense motion under advisement and said the proceedings would resume on Thursday. Regarding the disobeying orders charge, the court acknowledged there is a plea agreement but neither side offered any details. The court is expected to go over the details of the agreement with Teixeira on Thursday.

Teixeira, 23, remains in the Air National Guard in an unpaid status for now. He wore his military uniform for the proceedings at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts and didn’t comment other than telling the judge he understood the process. Several family members attended.

Jack Teixeira (via Facebook)

Military prosecutors had said the court-martial is appropriate given that obeying orders is the “absolute core” of the military. Teixeira’s lawyers had argued further action would amount to prosecuting him twice for the same offense.

The leaks exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, including information about troop movements in Ukraine, and the provision of supplies and equipment to Ukrainian troops. Teixeira also admitted to posting information about a U.S. adversary’s plans to harm U.S. forces serving overseas.

Before he was sentenced last year in Boston, Teixeira showed little emotion as he stood in court and apologized for illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them with other users on the social media platform Discord.

“I wanted to say I’m sorry for all the harm that I brought and caused,” Teixeira said. “I understand all the responsibility and consequences fall upon my shoulders alone and accept whatever that will bring.”

His mother and others had submitted letters to the federal judge seeking leniency.

″I know Jack deeply regrets his actions and is ready to accept his punishment for his part in this situation,” wrote his mother, Dawn Dufault. “While I understand the severity of his charges and the importance of ensuring justice, I implore you, Your Honor, to consider Jack’s true nature and his unique challenges, as I have observed over the years.”

Teixeira’s lawyers described him as an autistic, isolated individual who spent most of his time online, especially with his Discord community, and never meant to harm the United States. “His intent was to educate his friends about world events to make certain they were not misled by misinformation,” they wrote. “He needed someone to share the experience with.”

Jack Teixeira (Jack Teixeira/Instagram)

Prosecutors countered that Teixeira did not suffer from any intellectual disability and that his postarrest diagnosis of “mild, high-functioning” autism was of “questionable relevance.”

The security breach forced the Biden administration to scramble to try to contain diplomatic and military fallout. The leaks also embarrassed the Pentagon, which tightened controls to safeguard classified information and disciplined members found to have intentionally failed to take required action about Teixeira’s suspicious behavior.

Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts. He worked as a cyber transport systems specialist, which is essentially an information technology specialist responsible for military communications networks.

Authorities said he first typed out classified documents he accessed and then began sharing photographs of files that bore SECRET and TOP SECRET markings.

Prosecutors said he tried to cover his tracks before his arrest — authorities found a smashed tablet, laptop and an Xbox gaming console in a dumpster.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group