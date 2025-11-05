‘Could have been much worse’: Car crashes into pharmacy, causes ‘significant’ damage

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A car struck the CVS on Washington Street in Attleboro, Tuesday afternoon, causing “significant” damage, officials say.

The Attleboro Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a sedan that had struck the building, breached the wall and caused significant structural damage,” officials said.

Photos provided by the Attleboro Fire Department show the front end of the vehicle wedged into the side of the building.

Attleboro car into pharmacy

Officials describe the driver of the car as being a “female senior citizen.” They did not release the woman’s name.

The woman was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for evaluation due to minor injuries she sustained in the crash, according to officials.

Attleboro car into pharmacy

A photo from inside the building shows items that appear to have fallen from the shelf as a result of the crash.

No one inside the store was injured.

“The store could have easily had customers in the area where the car struck. The outcome could have been much worse,” said Fire Captain Nick Sheehan.

The building inspector was called to the scene to assess the damage. The store was forced to temporarily close until repairs can be made and another inspection can be done, according to officials.

“It’s fortunate this incident didn’t result in something more serious,” said Captain Sheehan.

It took about 50 minutes to secure the building. Crews left the scene around 2:40 p.m., officials say.

